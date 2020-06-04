1  of  2
A cloudy, very humid Thursday with showers possibly in the evening

ST. LOUIS – The slow-moving cold front that brought thunderstorms late Wednesday and rain overnight is slowing down and stalling just south of St. Louis for the next two days.  That will lead to some lingering rain early Thursday morning, then look for mostly cloudy skies gradually giving way to partly cloudy skies by later this afternoon.  High temperatures will reach the mid-80s.  A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon into tonight.  Low temperatures around 70.  

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few storms and high temperatures warming into the upper 80s.  The weekend still looks dry with daily highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

