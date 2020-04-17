A few showers Friday, with a weekend warming trend on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Weekend warm-up, but how about rain?

Rain will move across the region Friday morning with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. The rain will end before noon with cloudy skies hanging on most of the day. Temperatures will remain in the 40s with winds turning gusty from the northwest by late Friday morning.

Some late-night clearing is expected tonight with low temperatures dipping into the low/mid-30s. After a cold start, Saturday starts to look MUCH better with highs popping to near or just above 60.

Sunday will see more clouds roll in with a few showers possible. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s.