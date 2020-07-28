A short break from the rain today, but big storms return Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Some fog out there Tuesday morning, but that will burn off quickly and we are left with partly cloudy skies today with a bit of a dip in humidity…especially for areas north of I-70. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s. There will be a few isolated storms this afternoon well south and southwest of St. Louis. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures falling to near 70.

Unsettle weather returns Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms likely and temperatures in the upper 80s. The chance for storms will continue through the rest of the week.