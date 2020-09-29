After a chilly start, beautiful fall weather settles in today

ST. LOUIS – It is a chilly fall morning with temperatures starting off in the 40s in most locations.

Sunshine will start the day with an increase in clouds heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s or about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Tonight will be quiet and not as cool with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

A brief warm-up is still on track for Wednesday with high temperatures surging well into the 70s. But then below normal temperatures return for the rest of the week with high temperatures Thursday and Friday dropping back into the 60s. Our next chance for some rain will come Saturday night into Sunday morning.