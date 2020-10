ST. LOUIS – It is the coldest morning of the season so far with widespread 30s and low 40s out the door along with areas of frost.

Today and pretty much all week will be sunny and dry. A warming trend will push temperatures into the 60s today, 70s tomorrow and close to 80 by Wednesday.

There is little if any chance for rain this week.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/XjO7JU4K13 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 5, 2020

