Breaking News
IL: 4,058 deaths/ 90,396 cases; MO: 562 deaths/ 10,317 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Air quality improves during the pandemic as travel and manufacturing decrease

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The problems the coronavirus pandemic has created are countless. However, the virus has induced a significant benefit, improved air quality. Not only can you see it, you can breathe it, and indirectly feel it. The reasons for the improved air quality are mainly due to reduced travel and less manufacturing.

In the case of travel, hydrocarbons and nitrous oxides are the main pollutants emitted by cars, planes, and fueling stations. These chemicals interact with sunlight to produce ozone near the surface.

High levels of surface ozone can cause heart and respiratory problems. But stratospheric ozone, or high altitude ozone is good. It filters out harmful ultraviolet rays. But, we are focusing on surface nitrogen dioxide that contributes to surface ozone formation

During the quarantine, fewer cars on the highways mean lower nitrous dioxides leading to lower ozone for better breathing and visibility. Nationally and globally the nitrogen dioxide values are over 30% lower.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News