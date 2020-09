ST. LOUIS – A day of quiet weather for St. Louis once again. Smoke filtered sunshine and a few fair-weather clouds, but otherwise beautiful! No negative impacts on the morning drive or outdoor events today. Morning temperatures are mostly in the 50s and afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/wJbIOHcFl3 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) September 15, 2020

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm southeast of St. Louis Wednesday but otherwise the rest of the week looks dry with a nice shot of Fall air slated to arrive late this week.