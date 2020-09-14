Beautiful weather continues to start the week

ST. LOUIS – Beautiful weather will continue as we start the new week. Plenty of sunshine again today and Tuesday with daytime highs near 80 and overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Check out these morning temperatures.

A few of the outermost bands of what is forecast to become Hurricane Sally may briefly brush the area Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms. But a fairly strong cold front will kick those to the east Thursday with nice weather returning for late this week and lasting into the weekend.

