ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are two stories going with the outlook going into the weekend. First highs will stay below normal and below freezing right into next week.

The second part of the forecast has to do with snow. There are small waves of energy rolling in the jet stream that give of bursts of snow off and on. We had it on Monday, another is coming Wednesday, and yet another Saturday.

These are not major storms, but just enough moisture in the cold air to cause some problems.