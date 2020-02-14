More frigid temperatures in store for Friday despite afternoon sunshine

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Mostly clear skies and frigid temperatures out the door this morning… in the single digits with wind chills below zero!  Sunny skies are expected today and temperatures will slowly warm into the 20s this afternoon.

Clouds will sneak in overnight and it will not be as cold…with temperatures only falling to near 20.  The weekend warm-up remains on track with highs near 50 Saturday and in the 50s for Sunday!

 

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News