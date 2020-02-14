More frigid temperatures in store for Friday despite afternoon sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mostly clear skies and frigid temperatures out the door this morning… in the single digits with wind chills below zero! Sunny skies are expected today and temperatures will slowly warm into the 20s this afternoon.

Clouds will sneak in overnight and it will not be as cold…with temperatures only falling to near 20. The weekend warm-up remains on track with highs near 50 Saturday and in the 50s for Sunday!

Bundling up in layers and staying dry is one of the best things you can do to stay safe this winter. https://t.co/pRh6EiIhJX #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/thbpfvKbcN — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 13, 2020

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect once again overnight across the Northern Plains, Midwest, parts of the Great Lakes, and into northern New England. Be safe and bundle up if you must head outside! pic.twitter.com/ydCABuv8vc — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 14, 2020