Chance for light snow in northern Missouri and parts of Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A western winter-like storm is headed our way and bringing some colder temperatures for St. Louis. Cloudy and chilly temperatures will slowly climb to 50 degrees today.

The National Weather Service says that there is a chance for light snow across portions of Missouri and Illinois Monday. They say that accumulations will generally be an inch or less, and mainly occur on grassy and elevated surfaces. No snow is expected in St. Louis.

A few wet flakes may mix in with the rain Monday night a Tuesday morning in mainly northern sections of the region. Wednesday should be clowdy.

More rain is expected Thursday with a high of 50 degrees. Friday through Halloween (Saturday) should be fair and chilly with highs 52 to 59 degrees.