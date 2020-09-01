Cloudy skies for Tuesday with more scattered showers possible

ST. LOUIS – A frontal boundary across Missouri and Illinois is stuck. It will be the focus line for shower and thunderstorm development in our region until it moves, which doesn’t happen until Thursday when another cold front drops through the Plains and gets things moving.

Clouds return Tuesday morning and we’ll watch for scattered storms by midday. Highs today in the low 80s. Showers and storms become a bit more hit or miss by this evening, but the chance hangs around. Highs today in the low 80s.

Showers and storms become a bit more hit or miss by this evening, but the chance hangs around. Overnight, mostly cloudy, spots storms, lows in the low 70s. More of the same Wednesday. Scattered storms and highs in the low 80s. Long term looks great! Cooler and sunny for the weekend!