Tracking cold front, cloudy skies this Monday

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s currently and will drop a few more degrees through sunrise. We could maybe see some patchy fog but visibility numbers look fine so far. We are watching our next cold front that is approaching from the northwest.

Rain chances remain low for St. Louis today but we could see some showers and a few storms in central and southern Missouri. Our far western and southwestern counties could potentially see some of this activity this afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise today and highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

For tonight, we could start to see some showers or maybe a storm, especially into early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers and some spot storms likely for Tuesday as the front slowly move across the area. Rain chances continue on and off through Thursday before our pattern shifts. Cooler, dry, and beautiful Friday into at least the beginning of the weekend.