Cloudy with patches of rain or drizzle today

ST. LOUIS – Cloudy skies with mist, drizzle and some patchy rain showers around Friday morning. It is nothing like yesterday in terms of rainfall with little if any impact expected on the morning rush. The rest of today will be mainly cloudy with patchy rain showers. Today’s high near 80. Tonight a few rain showers will linger with a low in the 60s.

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with a spot shower or two still possible but most of the day looks dry. The high-temperature Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will bring a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms and temperatures in the low-80s.