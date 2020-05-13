Colder temps wrap up tonight, spotty storms heading into the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Clouds are locked in for most of Wednesday with drizzle and spotty showers likely. Temperatures will be slow to warm this morning but will climb to near 60 this afternoon. There will be a few spotty showers around tonight as well with nearly steady temperatures near 60.

Thursday we welcome much warmer air with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Thunderstorms will develop late in the day with a high temperature near 80! Thunderstorms are likely Thursday night into early Friday morning and some of those storms may be rather strong.

Friday we catch a break from the rain for much of the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Scattered storms return to the forecast Saturday through Sunday.