ST. LOUIS – A taste of Fall out there this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s to low 60s as we start the day. For the rest of today, you can expect sunshine to mix with some clouds at times with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Tonight is another cool one with lows dipping back into the upper 50s or low-60s.

Thursday and Friday are dry, partly cloudy and a little warmer with a chance for thunderstorms returning for the weekend along with more typical summer temperatures and humidity.