Cooler air follows after storms swept across the region

ST. LOUIS – The powerful storms from late yesterday have done two things; they have cooled us off and they have pushed the focus for storms for today more to the south. 

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with temperatures warming into the 80s so much cooler than yesterday’s 97!  There may be a stray shower or two this morning, but then only isolated storms are on tap south of St. Louis the rest of today. For tonight, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible but nothing severe.  Low temperatures will dip to the low-70s. 

 Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and spot storms.  High temperatures will be back in the 80s.  

