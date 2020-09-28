Cooler temps with clouds and spotty showers today

ST. LOUIS – Anywhere from ¼ to ½ inch of rain fell overnight across the area. The steady rain is moving out with spotty showers possible the rest of today under mostly cloudy skies. It will be much cooler today with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid-60s. A few showers will be possible tonight with a low near 50.

Tuesday will be cool with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid-60s. A brief warm-up will take place Wednesday as temperatures jump back to the mid-70s.

But another strong cold front will bring windy and colder conditions to the region again Thursday with below normal temperatures hanging around into the weekend.