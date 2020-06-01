Expect warm temperatures and some storms later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A beautiful start to the week with lots of sun and temperatures warming into the low-80s this afternoon. Clear and nice for tonight with a low in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures close to 90. Wednesday will be hot and humid with scattered strong storms late in the day. Before the storms, temperatures will again warm to near 90.

Thursday and Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a daily chance for some afternoon storms with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

