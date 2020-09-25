Feeling like summer today; warmer weather continues into the weekend

ST. LOUIS – A beautiful day is on tap with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. After a cool start, we will warm quickly reaching the lower 80s this afternoon.

Check out these morning temperatures. — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) September 25, 2020

A very warm and dry weekend is still on the charts with high temperatures Saturday in the upper 80s and in the mid-80s Sunday.

BIG changes unfold early next week with much colder air likely to take over the Bistate area starting Monday and lasting much of the week. There will also be some much-needed rainfall Sunday night into Monday.