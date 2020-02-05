Forecast: Light freezing rain and flurries into Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The winter storm is shutting down tonight. The back edge of organized precipitation will roll to the northeast and bring an end to most accumulating snow and sleet.

There is still a risk of a few lingering areas of light freezing rain or snow flurries into Thursday morning. But nothing that has huge impacts.

Chilly temps will be the rule for the next few days as the atmosphere calms down just a little. We are in a pattern, though, that brings a “storm a week.” So, the next system is already showing up in our long-range outlooks for next week.

See the current weather radar here.

Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic