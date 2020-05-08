Frost advisory for St. Louis area tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a frost advisory for tonight for the entire area. Overnight lows will dip to near-record cold levels. The normal low for tonight is 55 and the record is 35. That record was set in 1966.

Chris Higgins is forecasting 38 degrees for the metropolitan St. Louis area, but colder in the outlying areas. Expect widespread and potentially heavy frost tonight, especially in those more rural outlying locations.

Saturday will be nice but cooler than normal. Lots of sun and highs in the low 60s.

Early numbers for Tonight….Frost expected metro even though forecast temps. above freezing at forecast height 4 feet to 6 feet above surface pic.twitter.com/WQeotPCwfe — John Fuller (@KPLR11Fuller) May 8, 2020