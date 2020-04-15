Gusty wind and chilly, possible snow showers today

Breaking News
IL: 868 deaths/23,247 cases; MO: 133 deaths/4,686 cases.
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS- A fast-moving clipper system will pass north of the area Wednesday morning delivering increasing clouds, gusty winds and well north of St. Louis a few spotty rain and snow showers. 

Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low to mid-50s.  Tonight will be partly cloudy with a spot late night shower possible and low temperatures in the 30s.  

Thursday will be more cloudy than sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s.  Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday morning with chilly highs Friday in the upper 40s.

