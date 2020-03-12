Hail and high winds possible with Thursday’s strong storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some moisture in the air brings the potential for some areas of fog out the door this morning with temps in the 40s. Some areas and counties south are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM, but most of our viewing area is not included in this. As we head through today expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Late this morning and early afternoon storms will approach from the west. As these move southwest, they could strengthen bringing the capability for strong to severe storms. The better chance for the strongest storms lie south of I-70, with all modes of severe weather possible. The highest risk looks to be large hail north, with a better chance of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes southeast. As storms clear into the early evening clouds break a bit with lows back in the upper 30s. It will be breezy overnight behind this front that brings the storms with winds back out of the northwest.

Friday is dry, partly cloudy with highs in the 50s before more rain by Saturday.

Severe storms are expected this afternoon & early evening, especially across SE MO & Srn IL between Noon & 6 pm. Main threats are tornadoes, damaging winds & large hail. Have multiple ways of getting warnings. #semowx #ilwx #mowx #stlwx 🌪️⛈️ #SpringSafety2020 pic.twitter.com/b12sRZGU8U — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 12, 2020