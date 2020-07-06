Hazy, hot, and humid today with few isolated showers possible

ST. LOUIS – Pure July weather continues Monday!

Today will be hazy, hot, and humid with a couple of isolated downpours mainly this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures will reach the low-90s with a top heat index in the mid-90s. An isolated shower will remain possible tonight; otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with a low in the mid-70s.

Tuesday is more of the same with hot, humid conditions and a slight chance for an isolated afternoon storm. A better chance for several rounds of more widespread storms is setting up from late Thursday into early Saturday.