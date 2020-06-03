Heat and humidity brings possible storm threat Wednesday evening

1  of  2
ST. LOUIS – A warm Wednesday morning will grow into a hot and humid afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s.  A cold front will spark off some strong storms from late this afternoon into this evening.  The greatest concern with these storms will be damaging wind gusts as they move from north to south.  

The front will stall out near or just south of the area through the end of the week bringing a continued chance for a few storms Thursday and Friday, although there will be a lot more dry time than wet.  High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s both days.

