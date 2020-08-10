Heat takes center stage for Monday with top heat index well over 100

ST. LOUIS – We will be rain-free for Monday’s morning drive with a partly sunny sky along with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s out the door this morning. It will quickly become hot and very humid today with afternoon temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and a top heat index that will reach or exceed 105.

By this evening, strong thunderstorms will pull together along a front to our northwest and spread across the region this evening. Damaging winds and flash flooding will be the primary concerns. The front stalls out in our area for the rest of the week bringing daily chances for thunderstorms and temperatures in the upper 80s.

See the current weather radar here.

