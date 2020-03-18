Heavy rain moves in, severe storms possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rain and thunderstorms will overspread the region Wedensday morning. Some locally heavy downpours are likely, but severe weather is not expected with this round of wet weather Wedensday night. Most of the rain will exit by around midday with dry but cloudy conditions this afternoon into.

Thursday will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorm along with additional heavy rain. There will also be a chance for some stronger storms Thursday afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the 60s and will push to at least 70 for Thursday.

It still looks like we may see some severe 🌩️ on Thursday, but a few questions remain. Mainly, we're not sure how much ☀️ we'll see on Thu afternoon. This should become more clear as we get closer to Thu, so please continue to watch for forecast updates #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/rcv4OW9of6 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 18, 2020

A few strong/severe storms will be possible Thursday aftn/eve. Damaging winds will be primary threat. Large hail and isolated tornadoes also possible, mainly over SE MO. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/UxYEqE1SqF — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 18, 2020

Here's the #weather snapshot for #Wednesday, March 18. A storm system will pass through the Four Corners region with heavy snow. Severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely across the Southern Plains, Texas into Oklahoma. Finally, heavy rain will slide through the Ohio Valley. pic.twitter.com/58iqdkL6D4 — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 17, 2020