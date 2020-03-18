Heavy rain moves in, severe storms possible Thursday

ST. LOUIS - Rain and thunderstorms will overspread the region Wedensday morning. Some locally heavy downpours are likely, but severe weather is not expected with this round of wet weather Wedensday night. Most of the rain will exit by around midday with dry but cloudy conditions this afternoon into.
Thursday will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorm along with additional heavy rain. There will also be a chance for some stronger storms Thursday afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the 60s and will push to at least 70 for Thursday.