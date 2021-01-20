High temperatures in the 50s Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Gear up for a beautiful day!

The area will see mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day Wednesday, with areas south seeing increasing clouds by the afternoon. The temperature will climb to 10 degrees above average, to near 50, and there’s more where that came from. Lows Wednesday night will dip into the mid-30s, staying above freezing.

Highs will be back in the 50s on Thursday. By Friday, we feel the impacts of a passing cold front. It’s a dry frontal passage, but temperatures will be back near seasonal closing out the week. Think high temperatures in the 30s.

FOX 2 will watch for the potential of a brief wintry mix turning to rain by Sunday.