Hot and humid conditions; another round of evening storms

Weather Blog

ST. LOUIS – It is warm and humid out there as we start Friday.   I’m tracking thunderstorms in northwest Missouri that are heading southeast and will affect the western and southern portions of the area this morning with a quick round of rain and thunder.  Once the storms move through, skies will slowly clear and this afternoon will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low-90s.  There is a chance for another round of storms late tonight with a low in the lower 70s.  

The weekend looks warm and dry with high temperatures each day in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

