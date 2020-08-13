Hot today with slow-moving daytime and evening downpours

ST. LOUIS – We are warm and humid out the door Thursday morning with a few spotty showers possible with little impact on the AM drive. Similar to yesterday, much of the region will remain rain-free today, however, scattered showers and slow-moving downpours will begin to pop later this morning and continue into this afternoon. 

The slow-motion leads to concerns about more flash flood issues that may develop in some small locations again today.  Temperatures will warm into the 80s.  A lingering shower or downpour will be possible tonight with temperatures in the low-70s. 

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will bring a chance for an isolated storm each day with near-normal temperatures. 

Wednesday Rain Fall Totals

LocationAmount (inches)
Mascoutah6.50
Scott AFB5.60
Smithton3.46
Swansea3.25
Glen Carbon3.00
Collinsville2.60
Waterloo2.60
Columbia, IL2.50
Downtown STL2.50
New Athens2.00
STL Lambert Apt0.03

