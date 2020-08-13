Hot today with slow-moving daytime and evening downpours

ST. LOUIS – We are warm and humid out the door Thursday morning with a few spotty showers possible with little impact on the AM drive. Similar to yesterday, much of the region will remain rain-free today, however, scattered showers and slow-moving downpours will begin to pop later this morning and continue into this afternoon.

The slow-motion leads to concerns about more flash flood issues that may develop in some small locations again today. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. A lingering shower or downpour will be possible tonight with temperatures in the low-70s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will bring a chance for an isolated storm each day with near-normal temperatures.

Wednesday Rain Fall Totals

Location Amount (inches) Mascoutah 6.50 Scott AFB 5.60 Smithton 3.46 Swansea 3.25 Glen Carbon 3.00 Collinsville 2.60 Waterloo 2.60 Columbia, IL 2.50 Downtown STL 2.50 New Athens 2.00 STL Lambert Apt 0.03