Hot today with slow-moving daytime and evening downpours

ST. LOUIS – We are warm and humid out the door Thursday morning with a few spotty showers possible with little impact on the AM drive. Similar to yesterday, much of the region will remain rain-free today, however, scattered showers and slow-moving downpours will begin to pop later this morning and continue into this afternoon.
The slow-motion leads to concerns about more flash flood issues that may develop in some small locations again today. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. A lingering shower or downpour will be possible tonight with temperatures in the low-70s.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will bring a chance for an isolated storm each day with near-normal temperatures.
Wednesday Rain Fall Totals
|Location
|Amount (inches)
|Mascoutah
|6.50
|Scott AFB
|5.60
|Smithton
|3.46
|Swansea
|3.25
|Glen Carbon
|3.00
|Collinsville
|2.60
|Waterloo
|2.60
|Columbia, IL
|2.50
|Downtown STL
|2.50
|New Athens
|2.00
|STL Lambert Apt
|0.03