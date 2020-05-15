How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This spring, COVID-19 and allergies are peaking at the same time. So, how can you tell the difference? They have two symptoms in common: a cough and a sore throat. Luckily, there are big differences.

Having a cough with allergies is mild, and typically just comes when laying down. Your cough won’t keep you up at night. Having a cough with COVID-19 can be severe. This can come with chest tightness and shortness of breath. It lasts throughout the day and can keep you up at night.

A sore throat with allergies is mild and goes away during the day. With COVID-19, the pain will be more severe and can last through the day. COVID-19 symptoms also can come with fever and body aches.

There is good news for those suffering from allergy symptoms. Tree pollen will be wrapping in mid-May. But, grass allergies have started and should wrap up by the end of June.

If you notice something unusual, contact your primary care doctor. Remember, COVID-19 may not be the only answer. Summer viruses like enterovirus are common this time of year.