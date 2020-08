ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Expect partly cloudy skies with only a couple of very isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly in Illinois. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Some patchy fog will redevelop tonight with temperatures in the low-70s.

The weekend will bring a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms Saturday but it now looks dry and less humid for Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be near 90 but fall back into the mid-80s for Sunday.