Mainly breezy and cool Wednesday with scattered midday showers

ST. LOUIS – A breezy and cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. The rest of Wednesday will bring clouds mixed with sunshine and a couple of spotty showers this afternoon into early this evening. High temperatures will warm into the low-60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid-40s.

Thursday still looks like the best day of the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper-60s. Rain returns Thursday night into Friday morning followed by colder air Friday. By Friday night we will have some near-record cold with a chance for patchy frost in outlying areas. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s across the entire region by early Saturday morning.