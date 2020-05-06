Breaking News
IL: 2,838 deaths/ 65,962 cases; MO: 377 deaths/ 8,916 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Mainly breezy and cool Wednesday with scattered midday showers

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A breezy and cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.  The rest of Wednesday will bring clouds mixed with sunshine and a couple of spotty showers this afternoon into early this evening.  High temperatures will warm into the low-60s.  Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid-40s. 

 Thursday still looks like the best day of the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper-60s.  Rain returns Thursday night into Friday morning followed by colder air Friday.  By Friday night we will have some near-record cold with a chance for patchy frost in outlying areas.  Low temperatures will dip into the 30s across the entire region by early Saturday morning.

Share this story

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News