Morning fog gives way to another round of rainfall

ST. LOUIS – Fog has developed. Visibility is less than 2 miles in spots. That fog will lift as the sun comes up. A stationary front is still draped across Missouri and Illinois and continues to be the focus line for shower and thunderstorm development. It is just a bit farther south today. So, another round of rain is likely across portions of southern Missouri and Illinois through the afternoon, mainly south of metro St. Louis.

Pockets of fog this morning taking visibility down below a mile. Slow it down in these areas. Fog should lift through the morning. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/atzDFTdqkv — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) September 2, 2020

Mostly cloudy skies elsewhere, highs in the low 80s. As we go through tonight, it looks like rain chances pull even more southward and out of the region. Clouds linger overnight, lows near 70. On Thursday, let’s looks for a bit more sunshine and, because of that, warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid-80s. A cold front tomorrow finally sweeps the stalled front away and will bring a cool down and lower humidity for the weekend.