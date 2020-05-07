One more nice, sunny day before the rain rolls back in tonight

ST. LOUIS – Welcome to a beautiful day. It is clear and chilly to start, but temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies reaching the upper 60s by late Thursday afternoon. Clouds and rain take-over quickly after 6pm and continue through the night. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible. Low temperatures will dip to near 50.

The rain ends Friday morning with some afternoon clearing. It will be cool with a daytime high in 50s. Unseasonably cold weather is on tap for Friday night with near record lows in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible Saturday morning in outlying areas.