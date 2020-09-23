Peak of Missouri fall foliage color expected in late October

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fall officially arrived Tuesday and with it comes mums, gourds, and pumpkin-flavored everything. But you’ll have to wait a bit for colorful leaves.

Shorter days and cooler temperatures cause trees to stop making chlorophyll, allowing other compounds to shine through with reds, yellows, and oranges. The peak of fall color in Missouri is usually mid to late October.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has tips on its website for where and when to find the best colors. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also offers a fall color report that they started updating Tuesday.



https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/fall-colors

https://www.enjoyillinois.com/plan-your-trip/seasonal-adventures/fall-travel-in-illinois/illinois-fall-color-report/