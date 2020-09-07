Pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds today; temps reaching upper 80s

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Late summer temperatures are on the way for this Labor Day.  You can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon.  There is a slight chance for late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm as a cold front drifts in from the north… but coverage will be sparse.  There is a slight chance for a shower tonight with a low of 72.  

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated storm each day.  Temperatures Tuesday will be near 90 droppings into the mid-80s on Wednesday.  Temperatures will cool a bit more late in the week, but nothing too dramatic. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News