Pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds today; temps reaching upper 80s

ST. LOUIS – Late summer temperatures are on the way for this Labor Day. You can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. There is a slight chance for late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm as a cold front drifts in from the north… but coverage will be sparse. There is a slight chance for a shower tonight with a low of 72.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated storm each day. Temperatures Tuesday will be near 90 droppings into the mid-80s on Wednesday. Temperatures will cool a bit more late in the week, but nothing too dramatic.