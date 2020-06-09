Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
Cristobal to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Gusty winds and occasional downpours for Tuesday morning coming with the remnants of Cristobal that will continue through about midday.  Then the sun pops out it gets warm and humid and some isolated strong to severe storms may fire up late this afternoon. The main risk being quick-hitting tornadoes and gusty winds.  High temps today will reach the mid-80s. Isolated storms will remain possible this evening, otherwise, it will be breezy and mild tonight with a low in the upper 60s.  

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a few rain showers possible.  Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-40s. 

 The rest of the week is dry and beautiful! Sunny and pleasant days with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

