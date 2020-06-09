Cristobal to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Gusty winds and occasional downpours for Tuesday morning coming with the remnants of Cristobal that will continue through about midday. Then the sun pops out it gets warm and humid and some isolated strong to severe storms may fire up late this afternoon. The main risk being quick-hitting tornadoes and gusty winds. High temps today will reach the mid-80s. Isolated storms will remain possible this evening, otherwise, it will be breezy and mild tonight with a low in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a few rain showers possible. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-40s.

The rest of the week is dry and beautiful! Sunny and pleasant days with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

See the current weather radar here.

9:50 PM CDT Radar is showing the rain shield from Tropical Depression Cristobal is spreading north-northwestward through southern MO. Rain will continue to advance northward through the remainder of the night. #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/9ZixtICaJt — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 9, 2020