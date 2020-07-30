Rain continues throughout the day with highs near 80

ST. LOUIS- Periods of rain with some occasional thunder will continue for much of the day. The heaviest rain will be this morning, with rainfall becoming a bit more spotty this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the low-80s. Scattered showers will continue tonight with low temperatures dipping into the 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures near 80. The weekend will NOT be a total washout. Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, but still a chance for a few spot showers. It will turn cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the low-80s.