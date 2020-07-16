Rain-free, but very hot and humid next couple of days

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday’s storms may have pushed the focus for storms to our south for today, but they did not clear out all the humidity. Today will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures close to 90 and an afternoon heat index in the mid-90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-70s.

As the heat builds again Friday, look for a few isolated storms otherwise it will be partly cloudy hot and humid with highs reaching the mid-90s.

Saturday and Sunday continue to look like some of the hottest days of the year so far…with partly sunny skies each day and afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Top heat index values will range from 105 to 110 both afternoons.

