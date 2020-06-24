Refreshing day ahead, before heat and humidity returns

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – A refreshing start to the day with low humidity and fairly low morning temps! We are starting in the 50s for many this morning with plenty of suns to come by. Temperatures Wednesday topping out at an unseasonably cool 83, with a few clouds this afternoon. Overnight: Mostly clear and lows in the 60s.

Thursday we will ramp things up a bit… heat & some humidity on the climb. There is a small chance for an isolated storm by Thursday afternoon, but the better chance looks to be west of the STL metro.

The best chance for showers & t-storms comes by Saturday morning as a line of storms looks to roll through early in the day. We stay pretty close to seasonal Thursday through Monday of next week with highs hugging 90. 

