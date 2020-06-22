Warm, humid Monday with scattered showers

ST. LOUIS – A quiet start to the day with a few clusters of storms north of our area for the morning commute. We begin on the mild side with temperatures in the 70s, we are headed towards the mid-80s this afternoon. The longer we wait, the later in the day, the better chance of scattered storms.

Scattered storms will increase from the west pulling east towards the afternoon. Luckily, only an isolated severe threat for us. A few storms may bring some gusty winds and large hail. Into the evening and overnight storms are going to continue to pull east. Overnight lows will be near 70 by Tuesday morning. Then we will clear it out for the next couple of days.

Tuesday – Wednesday think highs in the 80s with sunshine and dry time. We return to unsettled later on this week.