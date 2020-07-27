Scattered showers expected today and storms in the forecast later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A muggy morning with lead into an unsettled day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. For the most part, these storms are expected to remain below severe limits. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. An isolated storm or two will still be possible tonight with a low near 70.

Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s.

Unsettled weather will be the rule the rest of the week with a chance for storms each day from Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.