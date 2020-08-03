Scattered showers possible this afternoon, cooler temperatures

ST. LOUIS – Expect a quiet Monday morning drive with a mix of clouds and sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Scattered showers are expected to develop by mid-morning and last through early this afternoon. Despite the scattered showers, today will still end up pretty nice with temperatures warming from near 70 this morning into the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be cool and partly cloudy tonight with a low temperature in the low-60s. Resort weather is still on tap through mid-week with lots of sunshine and daily highs in the upper 70s and low-80s…with overnight lows in the 50s to low-60s.

Tropical Storm Isaias remains a strong tropical storm and at 2AM is 65 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral. The center is expected to reach the Carolina coast near Myrtle Beach this evening with Isaias being very close to hurricane strength at landfall.