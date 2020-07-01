Breaking News
Scattered showers with storms continue; periods of heavy rain, flooding possible

ST. LOUIS – The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the area Wednesday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to redevelop with pockets of heavy rain likely through midday.  Temperatures this morning will be in the 70s. 

This afternoon the storms push out with only a few lingering spot showers and some sun mixing with the clouds.  Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.  An isolated shower is possible overnight tonight with a low in the lower-70s. 

Thursday brings only a slight chance for an afternoon thundershower otherwise it’s warm and humid with a high in the low 90s.  The holiday weekend looks like a typical summer. Partly sunny skies and high temperatures each day in the low-90s.

