Scattered storms will drop in during this warm Memorial Day weekend

IL: 4,607 deaths/ 102,686 cases; MO: 661 deaths/ 11,340 cases.
St. Louis County Executive expected to share plan to reopen gyms and entertainment venues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clouds mixed some pockets of sunshine today and a slight chance for a late day thundershower.  High temperatures will reach into the upper-70s. A few thunderstorms are likely tonight into early Saturday morning with low temperatures in the 60s.  

Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Most of both days will be dry with only an isolated afternoon storm possible each day.  High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.  

Thunderstorm chances will increase by Sunday evening with scattered storms likely Sunday night into Memorial Day.  Temperatures Monday will again reach the 80s.

