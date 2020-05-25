Scattered thunderstorms expected Memorial Day afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A warm and humid Memorial Day is on tap for today with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and tropical downpours are likely with the strongest storms along with a little hail. High temperatures today will reach the mid-to-upper 80s before the storms pop this afternoon. Stormy weather will settle down quickly this evening with a low temperature in the upper-60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy warm and humid with isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s. The pattern of afternoon storms will continue Wednesday and then ramp up to more widespread rain and storms for Thursday and Thursday night before the pattern flips to cooler and drier weather in time for next weekend.

