Send a pic of your dog for the ‘Poocher-Cast’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tropical Depression Laura will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few pockets of showers today. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder this afternoon but overall we can expect a lot of dry time with the heaviest rain remaining well south of St. Louis. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. A stray shower or two is still possible overnight with low temperatures in the mid-70s.

Saturday looks nice with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s. A weather system will sneak by to the south Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing the chance for some showers Sunday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 70s.