ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After a few spots of rain today, we’ve had a pretty good one. Highs were near normal with some peeks of sunshine.

There is a strong cold front on the move for tomorrow. It brings the risk of showers and storms, and some severe weather. Timing will be late today into the evening. Wind and hail should be the principal threats.

See the current weather radar here.

A warm and windy afternoon, with highs in the upper 70°s. Still tracking thunderstorms for this evening. They develop quickly in central Missouri and move east between 6pm and Midnight. Some storms could produce hail and wind gusts of 40+ mph. pic.twitter.com/zi8i6qu3Ep — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) April 28, 2020

St. Louis Evening….Latest on KPLR 11 at 4pm pic.twitter.com/QYDPBGAQw5 — John Fuller (@KPLR11Fuller) April 28, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/LhfQJSAfwF — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 28, 2020

Storms goin' up on a Tuesday.



Like a fuse. pic.twitter.com/df8kJGnGhy — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) April 28, 2020